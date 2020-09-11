Newswrap Sept 10; Poonam Pandey’s wedding, Kangana’s controversies & more

1. Deepika Padukone shares a striking FANart Friday post on Instagram

The gorgeous B-town diva Deepika Padukone is quite active on social media and she often shares interesting posts for her fans. Every week on Friday, the ‘Padmavat’ actress shares stunning fan arts. Speaking of this, once again, it appears as if Deepika was simply mesmerised by a work of art by a fan. Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared an artwork made by an artist under the page name of ‘simply__artified’ on social media.

2. Actress Poonam Pandey tied knot with Sam Bombay

Bollywood actor-model Poonam Pandey has tied the knot with fiancé and long term boyfriend Sam Bombay (originally Sam Ahamad) who is a film director. Poonam and Sam shared beautiful pictures from their traditional wedding on their respective Instagram handles. Poonam and Sam got engaged in July and after two months, the duo got married in a private ceremony.

3. Game of Throne actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Dame Diana Rigg, known for her roles in TV series The Avengers and Game of Thrones, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” her agent said in an official statement.

4. First Look of birthday girl Shriya Saran’s ‘Gamanam’ is out!

On the occasion of the pretty actress Shriya Saran’s birthday, the makers of upcoming pan-India film ‘Gamanam’ have revealed the first look poster in which fans can see Shriya looking very plain and simple. Draped in a saree with a bindi, Shriya sports a Monalisa-type look on her face and seems very calm. The film is directed by Sujana Rao and is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

5. Aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given? : Kangana questions Sonia Gandhi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, whose party is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra. She urged the Congress President to intervene and stop the harassment against her. The actress said history will judge Gandhi for her silence and indifference.

Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

6. Shibani Dandekar’s Wiki page vandalised after her remarks on Ankhita Lokhande

The Wikipedia page of actress and Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, who is strongly supporting her friend Rhea Chakraborty, was vandalised after she criticized Ankita Lohande on social media. Her page was edited on Thursday evening and it was changed with derogatory statements. She was called a ‘gold digger scumbag’ and her career was changed to ‘flop’. However, her page has now been restored.

7. ‘Beautiful, magical, wonderful’, Tara Sutaria on her relationship with Aadar Jain

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria opened about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain. While neither has admitted to being in a relationship with each other, they let their adorable displays of affection on social media do the talking.

In an interview, she said, “I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives… I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven’t really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think.”

8. Taapsee Pannu’s latest sun-kissed picture is something you shouldn’t miss!

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday treated her fans with a stunning sun-kissed picture as she kick-started her workday. The ‘Naam Shabana’ actor posted an all smiles picture to her Instagram wherein the actor looked gorgeous. In picture, as she sits by the window, her face beams up with sunshine reflecting on her face.

9. Tamil actor Vishal compares Kangana Ranaut to Bhagat Singh

Tamil actor Vishal, who is known for his strong views, has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut who is in a war with political party Shiv Sena and compared her to Bhagat Singh. The actor wrote, “Dear Kangana, Hats off to your guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right and what is wrong”.

10. Radhika Madan explains why it is important to speak up for Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan, who was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, shared a long post explaining why speaking up for Rhea Chakraborty is the need of the hour.

