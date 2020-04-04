Next 10 days crucial in prevention of COVID-19: CP

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Saturday said that the next ten days were very crucial for the containment of coronavirus in the state. He made these remarks after launching the sanitisation of police vehicles program at his office in the city.

Speaking on the occasion he said that they had 122 patrolling vehicles in the entire city and added that they were sanitising of all their patrolling vehicles.

Citing that the patrolling vehicles move around the city round the clock, he said that the sanitation of this vehicle would prevent the spread of the virus. He called upon all the residents of the city to maintain social distance without fail.

