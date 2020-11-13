Next batch of Indian UN peacekeepers to leave for South Sudan

New Delhi: The next batch of Indian UN peacekeepers are all set to leave for South Sudan for their next assignment.

Major General MK Katiyar, Director-General SD (Staff Duties) on Friday interacted with troops going to South Sudan.

While interacting with media he said: “Indian troops are the most sought after troops in UN. the reason is that our culture teaches Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Taking care of people is among one of the most important tasks of troops.”

“During the recent pandemic, our troops have done a great job. We are also emphasising on selecting the right people,” Major General Katiyar said.

India has contributed to 51 missions out of 71 UN missions so far. 5,200 troops are going to South Sudan.

Source: ANI