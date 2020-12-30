Next-generation ‘AirPods Pro’ might come in two sizes

By IANS|   Updated: 30th December 2020 4:14 pm IST
Apple reveals new AirPods Pro, available October 30
Courtesy "Apple"

San Francisco: Apple is expected to debut its second generation ‘AirPods Pro’ earbuds in 2021 with a new report claiming that it would come in two sizes.

Leaker Mr. White, who in the past has shared accurate details of Apple’s product plans, has shared new part images for the “AirPods Pro 2”. The images shown depict different sized SoC housing for the H1 Processor which could indicate different sized earbuds in the future model, reports AppleInsider.

Based on the components, the next version of ‘AirPods Pro’ might come in multiple sizes but would still contain Apple’s W2 chip rather than a new W3 chip.

READ:  Assam youth uses discarded TV sets to house stray dogs

With second generation ‘AirPods Pro’, the tech giant could go for a “less ambitious” design than it hopes for ‘AirPods Pro 2’ due to the difficulty in packing antennas, ANC and mics in a more compact form factor.

The ‘AirPods Pro’ could feature a rounded shape more similar to earbuds from companies like Google and Samsung.

At present, there is no word exactly when a refreshed version of the ‘AirPods Pro’ would come out, but the updated earbuds are expected sometime in 2021.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 30th December 2020 4:14 pm IST
Back to top button