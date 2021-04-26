NGO Akmalia works for welfare of people in Srinagar – Donate generously

Srinagar: Akmalia welfare society, prominent NGO in Srinagar is working for the welfare of the people in Srinagar.

From providing masks during the pandemic to distributing ration to needy people, the NGO is leaving no stone unturned to help the poor people of the region.

Apart from it, it also works for the welfare of the children by providing help in their education.

Recently, while distributing the masks to the people, the president of the NGO said that the aim of the welfare society is to support people in the battle against the second wave of COVID-19.

It may be mentioned that wearing mask is the best practice to stay safe amid pandemic. It reduces the risk of infection drastically.

Those who want to support the NGO can transfer funds to following bank account.

Akmalia Welfare Society

Branch: JK Bank Alamgari Bazar

CD: 0100010100007605

IFSC: JAKAOALMGRI