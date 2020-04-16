NGO demands action after RSS men found checking IDs of passersby

Hyderabad: Social Initiative for Legal Remedies, a nonprofit nongovernmental organization wrote a letter to the Home Secretary, Government of Telangana State after photos of alleged RSS activists checking identity cards of passersby at the Gudur Checkpost, Yadari Bhuvanagiri, Bhongir District in Telangana State on the pretext of helping the Police during the lockdown went viral on social media. The NGO also demanded action against the offenders.

In the letter written by Major SGM Quadri, Secretary of the NGO, it is stressed that if action is not taken against offenders, they may cause serious law and order problem.

RSS Kar Rahi hai Telangana Police ki Help! Kiya Hai Sach? | Special Report | Hyderabad Reporter | Video Credit goes to BBN NEWS | Posted by Hyderabad Reporter on Sunday, April 12, 2020

It may be mentioned that earlier, the NGO had questioned the Government about the provision under which the RSS workers were assigned emergency duty in Kamareddy. A letter was also written to Telangana Revenue Department seeking a reply on the issue.

RSS men manning checkpoint in Hyderabad sparks row

Below is a copy of the letter written to the Home Secretary.

To

The Home Secretary,

Gov of Telangana State

Respected Sir,

We introduce ourselves as a registered nonprofit nongovernmental organisation working in the field of legal remedies for promotion of peace & communal harmony.

We as concerned citizens are to state that reportedly some RSS activists were found checking the identity of passersby at the Gudur Checkpost, Yadari Bhuvanagiri, Bhongir District in Telangana State on the pretext of helping the Police during the lockdown. The photographs of lathi-wielding RSS workers went viral on Social Media on 9th Apr.

We understand that when it was brought to the Notice of Senior Police Officers, it was clarified that RSS workers were not authorised to do so, and that the Police Inspector Narsaiah was suspended/transferred.

You would kindly appreciate that the action of RSS workers not only amounts to usurping the authority of the Police but also causes disharmony in the society.

They are liable for impersonation, criminal intimidation, obstructing the official machinery and causing communal hatred.

We request that suitable action may kindly be initiated against the offenders because if action is not taken against them, it will be embolden them and may cause serious law and order problem.

You are further requested to intimate the action taken.

Thanking you.

Yours truly,

Major SGM Quadri (Retd) For Society for Social Initiative for Legal Remedies

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.