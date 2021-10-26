NGO Humane Touch Trust conducted 1800 mass weddings of orphans

Hyderabad: More than 1800 mass weddings of orphans have been conducted so far by Humane Touch Trust. Humane Touch Trust is a private non-government organization located in Bangalore, Karnataka. The organization has been conducting mass weddings since 2003.

The secretary of Humane Touch Trust Tazaiyun Omer said “The girls and boys come from a very backward and poor community and their mothers find it hard to arrange their marriage, so we step in and arrange their marriage and provide all essentials to couple which helps them to start their life easily. The cost of one marriage is Rs 65,000. I don’t organise an extravagant wedding rather, I save that money and help those who find it financially difficult to get married” she added.

The mass weddings are a humble attempt of the organization to help the poor and bring joy to the couple and their families. They provide the trousseau for the bride with the articles necessary to start a new home. The mass weddings conducted by Humane Touch have helped nearly 2000 couples to start their new life with a smile. The concept has been emulated by many organizations nationwide.

Eliyas Baig the groom who is a carpenter by profession came all the way from Chikkaballapur to Bangalore for his marriage he thanked the Humane Touch Trust for their humanitarian service.

Apart from mass weddings, the trust also provides medical aid by conducting medical camps, providing quality education to make children educated and empowered. The trust even has a microfinance unit where it provides aids to women entrepreneurs with support through microloans and provides entrepreneurship skills.