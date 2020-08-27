NHRC writes to States, UTs seeking information on medical infrastructure, practices

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 27th August 2020 5:15 pm IST
COVID-19: NHRC writes to States, UTs seeking information on medical infrastructure, practices

New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has written to State and Union Territories seeking information about the medical infrastructure and best practices followed in the view of COVID-19 pandemic to tackle the situation.

The Commission wrote letters to Director General and Inspector General of prisons of each State and Union Territory.

“NHRC writes to DGs/IGs Prison of each State/UTs to apprise the Commission about medical infrastructure and best practices followed in connection with Covid-19 pandemic to tackle the situation,” NHRC India tweeted.

After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.
The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. 

Source: ANI

Delhi
