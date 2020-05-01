NIA arrests BJP member for links with Hizbul Mujahideen

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested an alleged arms dealer, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly election on a BJP ticket, in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught while ferrying terrorists outside the Kashmir valley.

The accused, identified as Tariq Mir, a resident of Maldoora of Shopian district in south Kashmir, was the fifth person arrested in the case which came to light when Singh was arrested along with three terrorists including a most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander in January this year.

BJP ticket

Mir, who was elected as Sarpanch on a National Conference ticket, had contested the 2014 assembly elections in the erstwhile state from Wachi assembly seat in South Kashmir on a BJP ticket. He secured a little over 1,000 votes in the election.

The NIA produced him before a special court here that remanded him to six days in the agency”s custody after it was alleged that he had been indulging in arms supply to various terror groups operating in the valley and also had links with Singh.

Arms recovered near Army headquarters

The NIA, which has been carrying out investigations even during the time when the entire world is battling the novel coronavirus, is hopeful of getting more links during his interrogation. Singh was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his close associate and a lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terrorists at Mir Bazar on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on January 11, while they were on their way to Jammu.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the house of Singh in Srinagar, right next to the Army”s XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered the trio before leaving for Jammu.

Last month, the Delhi Police”s Special Cell had brought Singh and the other three accused to the national capital from different jails in Jammu and Kashmir as it was believed that the terrorists were planning to execute attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

All media houses at the behest of HM are suppressing the info that Tariq Ahmed Mir is not only former sarpanch but he was also BJP candidate from Wachi Assembly constituency in 2015 J&K Polls.



This is being done to sheild HM who gave him a ticket as BJP Prez.#BJPwithTerrorists https://t.co/fA8kQx2VaU pic.twitter.com/WXLIxrgURA — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) May 1, 2020

Gaurav Pandhi, a political activist shared some facts.

20) Hafiz Saeed – Ved Pratap Vaidik, Ramdev's close aide, linked with RSS, went to Pakistan and met Terrorist Haifz Saeed immediately after BJP came to power in 2014. HOW? The BJP Govt never investigated how & why and if ISI & anyone else was involved. (15/15)#BJPwithTerrorists pic.twitter.com/0JjdlDqwK5 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

List of TERRORISTS supported by BJP for political benefits:



1) Tariq Ahmed Mir – arrested by NIA for supplying arms to Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists



2) Dhruv Saxena – MP BJP leader arrested by ATS, was working for the ISI, spying against Indian Army (1/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

18) Kuki National Army – the militant group in Manipur threatened violence & dire consequences in the state if people did not vote for BJP in Lok Sabha 2019 (13/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

17) Niranjan Hojai – BJP leader from Assam convicted & received life imprisonment in a terror funding case (12/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

16) Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar – He too was released by BJP in 1999 along with Masood Azhar & Omar Sheikh, later involved in carrying out terror activities against India (11/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

15) Omar Sheikh – Release by BJP Govt in 1999, escorted by Ajit Doval with love to Afghanistan. He was later involved in 9/11 attack in US and killing of US Journalist Daniel Pearl (10/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

14) Maulana Masood Azhar – Released by BJP Govt in 1999, duly escorted to Afghanistan by Ajit Doval. He later founded Jaish-e-Mohammed which carried out terror attacks in Pathankot, Pulwama etc (9/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

13) Balram Singh – Bajrang Dal leader, recently arrested from Madhya Pradesh in Pakistan linked terror funding case (8/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

12) Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar – Khalistani terrorist involved in Delhi bomb blast in 1993 outside @IYC office killing 9 people. Akali-BJP Govt in Punjab sought his release from prison.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too sough clemency for him in the past. (7/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

11) Jagtar Singh Hawara – convicted for assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh. Akali-BJP alliance has often sought his release despite knowing the fact that he still has backing of Khalistani outfits! (6/15)#BJPwithTerrorists — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 1, 2020

