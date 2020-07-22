NIA arrests CPI-Maoist from Jharkhand’s Giridih

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it arrested a CPI-Maoist from Jharkhand’s Giridih in connection with seizure of cash from Maoist cadre case.

An NIA spokesperson said that it arrested Sunil Manjhi, who was a member of Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI (Maoist).

The case pertains to seizure of Rs 6 lakh and incriminating material from Manoj Kumar on January 22, 2018, while he was going to make levy payment to CPI (Maoist).

The NIA took over the case in July 2018.

The official said that during investigation, incriminating role of Manjhi

emerged.

The NIA claimed that Manjhi was very active in Maoist activities in Parasnath area of Giridih district and was instrumental in collection of huge amounts of levy from contractors engaged in developmental projects being undertaken in that area.

The arrested accused was produced before the NIA Special Court, Ranchi and sent to four days’ NIA custody.

Source: IANS