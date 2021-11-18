NIA conducts searches at 14 locations in Telangana, Andhra

Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 18th November 2021 12:00 pm IST
Mundra port drugs seizure: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 14 locations in connection with a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) case in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last Friday filed charge sheet against seven members of the Dummugudem Maoist case of Telangana. The case was filed against seven members of the banned CPI (Maoist) including the most wanted fugitive Madvi Hidma for hatched a criminal conspiracy, along with overground workers (OGWs) to wage war against the democratically elected government by carrying out an attack on security personnel.

