NIA keeping tab on global terror groups trying to recruit youths

New Delhi: With the Islamic State (IS) and other global terrorist groups actively trying to radicalise and recruit youths to wage war against the country, the NIA on Thursday said that it is keeping a close watch on such recruiting modules and also appealed the youths to not fall prey to their designs.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) source here said that the agency is keeping a close tab on the global terror organisations and IS modules trying to radicalise and recruit the youths across the country to join them.

The source said that the agency has got the input that the global terror organisations are trying to recruit youths for their sleeper cells to commit terror activities, and is appealing to the youths to not fall prey into the trap of the terror organisations.

In recent years, the NIA has cracked several cases of the IS module active in India, where it targeted the youths to join it and commit terror acts across the country. The NIA arrested several people in connection with this.