NIA names Dhana in Khalistan narco-terror case

New Delhi, Dec 5 : The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Dharminder Singh aka Dhana for receiving smuggled heroin from Pakistan and selling and using the drugs money to further activities of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in connection with a narco-terror probe case.

An National Investigation Agency spokesperson on Saturday said that the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet in the NIA Special Court in Punjab’s Mohali under several sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, against narco-terrorist Dhana, a resident of Moga.

The official said that Dhana used to receive heroin smuggled from Pakistan from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and further distribute or sell it to local traffickers.

“The proceeds so generated used to be deposited with Samra for further strengthening the activities of KLF,” the official said.

The NIA filed first charge sheet on May 29 against 10 accused persons namely — Samra, Harpreet Singh aka Happy, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh aka Neeldhari, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh aka Bagga, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Harmeet Singh aka Ph.D. and Jasbir Singh aka Shera.

The NIA case was registered in January after the Punjab Police registered a case over the seizure of 500gm of heroin and drugs money worth Rs 1.20 lakh from Samra and two others in December last year.

Role of Pakistan-based KLF chief Harmeet Singh aka Ph.D., who is believed to be dead and Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has prominently emerged in running a Narco-terror network to strengthen the terrorist activities of KLF.

The investigation has revealed that a network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Hakimzada.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.