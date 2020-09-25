NIA raids 9 locations in J&K cross-LoC trade case (Ld)

Srinagar, Sep 24 : Two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with its probe into the cross-LoC trade case, the agency on Thursday once again swung into action and raided nine locations in the valley.

An NIA official in Delhi said that the anti-terror probe agency was carrying out searches in several parts of Parimpora, Wazirbagh, Safakadal, Buchpora and Awantipora in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the cross-LoC trade case. The official said that the raids started in the morning at three places which then extended to nine places by evening. The NIA raided the premises of Mohammad Iqbal Lone, Khursheed Ahmad Lone in Parimpora, Zahoor Ahmad Bhar in Wazirbagh, Fazal-ul-Haq Misgar and Arif Hassan Misgar in Safakadal, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh and Javed Ahmad Sheikh in Buchpora, Tajammal Masoodi and Musadiq Afzal Masoodi in Awantipora.

The official said that several digital devices and Incriminating documents have been seized. The NIA on Tuesday had carried out searches at the residences of several traders in connection with illegalities in LoC trade case. The traders included Peer Arshid Iqbal alias Ashu, a resident of Baramulla and currently lodged in the Kathua jail in Jammu in a narcotics case; Tariq Ahmad Sheikh also a resident of Baramulla and proprietor of Sheikh Brothers and Hamid Brothers, and currently lodged in Baramulla jail in a narcotics case.

The NIA also raided the premises of Bashir Ahmad Sofi, a Hurriyat leader and resident of Baramulla; Abdul Hamid Lone, a resident of Sopore and owner of Asha Traders. During the searches at their residence the NIA has recovered several incriminating documents and digital devices.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.