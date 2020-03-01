NIA raids JeM aide’s residence in Pulwama

A+ A-

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided the residence of Shakir Bashir Magray, an alleged handler and close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Dar who had carried out the Pulwama terror attack in February last year.

According to reports, some rooms in Magrey’s house in Pulwama have been sealed. Sources said his father is also being questioned.

On Friday, the NIA had said that a major breakthrough has been been achieved in the Pulwama suicide attack case with the arrest of Shakir Bashir Magrey. According to the NIA, Magrey, an over ground worker (OGW) for militants, provided logistical assistance to JeM suicide bomber Adil Dar.

“A furniture shop owner, Shakir Bashir Magrey provided shelter and other logistical assistance to suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to Dar in mid-2018 by Pakistani militant Mohammad Umar Farooq, after which Magrey became a full-time OGW of JeM,” an NIA statement said.

It said that during his initial interrogation, Magrey has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive materials to JeM militants, including those involved in the Pulwama attack.

“Accused Shakir Bashir Magrey has further revealed that he had harboured Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistani militant Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of IED,” the statement said.

“His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019, and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it,” it added.

The NIA statement further said that Magrey was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February 2019.

“During investigation, the make, model and number of the car used in the attack was quickly ascertained by NIA to be a Maruti Eeco through forensic examination of the tiny remnants of the car, which were seized from the spot during extended searches. This has been corroborated by Magrey,” the statement said.

It added that explosives used in the attack were determined to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro-Glycerin and RDX.

“Investigation has also confirmed the identity of the suicide bomber to be Adil Ahmad Dar through DNA matching with that of his father,” the statement said.

Other key militants involved in the attack have been found to be Muddasir Ahmad Khan, (JeM’s divisional commander in South Kashmir who was killed in an operation by security forces on March 11, 2019), Pakistani militant Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on March 29, 2019), the owner of the car Sajjad Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag (killed on June 16, 2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM’s commander for Kashmir (killed on January 25, 2020).

The suicide attack on the CRPF convoy moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019 near Pulwama had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Magrey was produced before a Special NIA court in Jammu on Friday and remanded to 15 days NIA custody for detailed interrogation.