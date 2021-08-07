NIA raids seven locations in Bengaluru in police station attack case

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 7th August 2021 7:43 pm IST
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Maoist leader in Araku MLA murder

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at seven locations in Karnataka in connection with DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Station attack case.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has carried out searches at seven locations in Bengaluru at the premises of seven absconding charge sheeted accused persons in the case.

The official said that during the searches various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of absconding accused persons.

MS Education Academy

The official said that two cases were originally registered as of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations respectively pertaining to an incident on August 11, 2020 when a mob, protesting against the alleged derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed by one Naveen, had turned violent and targeted the Police Stations.

The mob had attacked the police personnel and also burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties in and around the two police stations.

The NIA had later taken over the probe and filed a charge sheet on February 5 this year against 109 and 138 accused persons in both the cases respectively.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button