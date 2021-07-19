Nick Jonas gifts Rs 1 lakh wine bottle to Priyanka on her birthday

London: International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her 39th birthday in London yesterday. The actress is currently in London shooting for her upcoming web series ‘The Citadel’, whereas her husband and singer Nick Jonas is in L.A.

The singer however left no stone unturned in having his lady-love feel special and gifted her a super expensive bottle of red wine.

Priyanka showed us a glimpse of this rare bottle of wine on Instagram which read ‘Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982’ with a glass of wine and some miniature wine bottles and sparkle on her Instagram story with the words ‘Love you @NickJonas.

The 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild is a rare wine that retails at about ₹131,375 for a 750ml bottle. It is produced with merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc, as per drinkandco.com, said the Hindustan Times in one of their articles.

Nick Jonas had also wished his significant-other on Instagram. Sharing an oh-so-cute picture of hers from her childhood days he captioned, ”Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

With various enthralling projects lined up Priyanka’s schedule seems packed. She will be next seen opposite Hollywood’s ace action star Keanu Reeves in ‘Matrix 4’. Apart from this, she also has Celine Dion and Sam Heugh co-starrer “Text for You’, next in line.