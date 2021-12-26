Nick, Priyanka share holiday postcard style Christmas greetings

Washington: Priyanka Chopra’s husband and singer Nick Jonas shared a ‘holiday postcard’ style sneak-peek of their Christmas celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick posted a picture in which PeeCee, dressed in green, can be seen sitting on his lap as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

They are surrounded by their pets, with a huge, decked Christmas tree and lots of gifts in the backdrop.

Nick added the caption, “Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours.”

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

“Relationship goals,” a social media user wrote.

“Cutest family,” another added.

The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018.