Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 26th December 2021 11:30 am IST
Nick, Priyanka share holiday postcard style Christmas greetings
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Instagram)

Washington: Priyanka Chopra’s husband and singer Nick Jonas shared a ‘holiday postcard’ style sneak-peek of their Christmas celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick posted a picture in which PeeCee, dressed in green, can be seen sitting on his lap as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

They are surrounded by their pets, with a huge, decked Christmas tree and lots of gifts in the backdrop.
Nick added the caption, “Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours.”

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

“Relationship goals,” a social media user wrote.

“Cutest family,” another added.

The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018.

