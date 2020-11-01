Nicole Scherzinger flaunts hourglass figure at yoga

News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 6:47 am IST
Nicole Scherzinger flaunts hourglass figure at yoga

Los Angeles, Nov 1 : Singer Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning in a figure-hugging ensemble, flaunting a perfect body while performing yoga.

As she flaunted her yoga moves, her beau Thom Evans took off his shirt, too, for the camera, reports mirror.co.uk.

The singer tied her black locks into ponytails as she balanced on one leg on top of an exercise machine. Meanwhile, rugby star Thom revelled showcasing his washboard abs to the camera.

“Orange you glad it’s almost the weekend?” she wrote.

Scherzinger and Evans have been staying together for some time, and they keep coming out with workout inspiration for fans.

Meanwhile, rumours have been rife for a while that a baby could be on the way.

READ:  Ex-MP Tandon wary of outcome of bypoll results, claim UP Cong

Nicole and Thom have avoided commenting on such rumours, but her fans haven’t stopped speculating.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 6:47 am IST
Back to top button