Nicole Scherzinger flaunts hourglass figure at yoga

Los Angeles, Nov 1 : Singer Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning in a figure-hugging ensemble, flaunting a perfect body while performing yoga.

As she flaunted her yoga moves, her beau Thom Evans took off his shirt, too, for the camera, reports mirror.co.uk.

The singer tied her black locks into ponytails as she balanced on one leg on top of an exercise machine. Meanwhile, rugby star Thom revelled showcasing his washboard abs to the camera.

“Orange you glad it’s almost the weekend?” she wrote.

Scherzinger and Evans have been staying together for some time, and they keep coming out with workout inspiration for fans.

Meanwhile, rumours have been rife for a while that a baby could be on the way.

Nicole and Thom have avoided commenting on such rumours, but her fans haven’t stopped speculating.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.