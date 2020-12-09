Nigerian, Indian woman held with drugs worth Rs 10 crore

The accused have been identified as Chima Vitalis, a native of Nigeria, and Srimathi (25) from Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: A 40-year-old Nigerian national along with an Indian woman was arrested at the New Delhi Railway Station for allegedly carrying drug worth over Rs 10 crore in international market, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Chima Vitalis, a native of Nigeria, and Srimathi (25) from Tamil Nadu, they said.

The drug amphetamine, weighing 10.5 kg, was seized from their possession. The drug was to be supplied in rave parties at Bengaluru in Karnataka on the eve of New Year, police said.

“On Tuesday, police were patrolling platform number 4 and 5 of the New Delhi Railway Station when they noticed an African national and a woman boarding the Bangalore Rajdhani Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Due to their suspicious movement, police checked their bags. The bags were found to have small polythenes containing a white crystal material. Later, the material was checked and found to be amphetamine, a psychotropic substance, the officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the Nigerian national came to India eight years ago, police said.

He visited Erode in Tamil Nadu in 2016 where he befriended the other accused, the DCP added.



