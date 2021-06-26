Nigerian national arrested, drugs seized

Mumbai: A 35-year-old Nigerian national was arrested with narcotic drugs mephedrone and cocaine valued at Rs 9.50 lakh in suburban Mankhurd, police said on Saturday.

Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai crime branch nabbed Celestine Ajah, a resident of Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district, after laying a trap on Thursday on Sion-Panvel highway.

He was found to be carrying 60 grams of mephedrone and 35 grams of cocaine, worth over Rs 9.50 lakh in total in illicit markets, a police official said.

Ajah was involved in smuggling and distribution of drugs, and further probe was on, the official added.