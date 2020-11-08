Nigerian pursuing MBA arrested for house thefts in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 : A Nigerian national has been arrested by Delhi Police for involvement in at least five house theft cases and fleeing with electronic items like mobiles and laptops. A stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Muhammed Auwal Aliyu disclosed that he came to India in 2015 on a student visa, and took admission in a private institute in Delhi to pursue a BBA. He claimed that he completed it in 2018 and then took admission in an institute in Noida to pursue an MBA.

Initially, he stayed in South Extension area and later on, shifted to Sarita Vihar. Since the lockdown, he left that accommodation and was living as a vagabond.

“He further disclosed that he had been arrested earlier in theft cases of Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave and Sarita Vihar. In all cases of thefts committed by him, he had stolen electronic items like laptops, hard disks and mobile phones. But every time after getting bail, he indulged in similar activities,” DCP, South East Delhi, R.P. Meena said.

Aliyu was arrested from Govindpuri with a mobile phone stolen from a house and also failed to show any document related to his stay in India. So, he has also been booked under the provisions of Foreigners Act, he added.

Source: IANS

