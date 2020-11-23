Night curfew in Ahmedabad extended till Dec 11

Gandhinagar Nov 23 : The police commissioner of Ahmedabad, Sanjay Shrivastav, has decided to extend the night curfew in the city till December 11 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. Night curfew has been imposed in four major cities of the state — Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

Looking at the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad, the state government had on Thursday decided to impose night curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am. But after reviewing the situation later, 60-hour curfew was imposed in Ahmedabad from Friday night till Monday morning.

After Ahmedabad, the government decided to extend the curfew to three other cities — Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot — from 9 pm to 6 am. During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines are permitted to open.

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad post the Diwali celebrations, the state government on Monday also decided to curtail mass gatherings, allowing 50-100 persons in wedding or other celebrations instead of the present limit of 200 persons. In case of death, a maximum of 50 persons are allowed to perform the last rites. All the decisions will be effective from Tuesday.

Gujarat has reported 7,257 Covid-19 cases in the last five days at an average of 1,451 cases per day. On Monday, the state reported 17 Covid deaths, of which 13 were from Ahmedabad.

