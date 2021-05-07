Night curfew in Telangana extended by one more week

Hyderabad: Night curfew in Telangana has been extended by seven more days till 5 a.m. on May 15 across the State. However, the Government has also issued orders restricting the gatherings marriages and funerals.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders to this effect on Friday, the last day of the night curfew imposed on April 20. Night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am and it is mandatory for all the offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants and others to close down by 8 pm during the night curfew days.

The order says as per the Telangana High Court observations, the Government has prohibited the gathering of more than 100 persons at the marriage functions, while for the funerals and performing last rites the maximum numbers has been restricted to 20.

The Government has prohibted all social gatherings,political, sports, entertaintment, academic,religious and cultural gathering has been prohibited.

However during the night curfew hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services have been exempt from the restrictions. Public transport services including autos and taxis would be allowed to function within the stipulated time for transportation of the categories of persons like patients and pregnant women during night curfew