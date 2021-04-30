Night curfew triggers fall in chicken prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chicken prices in Hyderabad have dropped significantly due to fall in the demand from hotels and restaurants amid night curfew in Telangana. Apart from it, COVID-19 restrictions in the neighboring states have also contributed to the dip in chicken prices in Hyderabad.

According to a report published in the Times of India, skinless chicken price that was Rs. 280 per kg a few weeks ago has fallen down to Rs. 160 per kg.

Earlier this month, chicken prices in Hyderabad had increased significantly due to a rise in demand and fall in production. However, the price trend suddenly reversed as demand has fallen down since the imposing of night curfew in the state.

Reasons for sudden fall in chicken prices in Hyderabad

Ranjit Reddy, president of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association said that the hospitality industry accounts for 30 percent of the poultry industry’s revenue. Due to the imposition of night curfew in the state, the demand from the industry has fallen down, he added.

An owner of a hatchery in Warangal, Vinay Samudrala said that due to lockdown in Maharashtra and Karnataka, chickens from these states are entering into markets in Telangana resulting in demand-supply imbalance.

Drop in marriages in Hyderabad due to night curfew have also contributed to the dip in chicken prices in the city.

Night curfew in Telangana

The 10-day night curfew that was imposed by the Telangana government on April 20 will be in place till the morning of May 1. Till now, the government has not cleared whether the curfew will continue further or not.

Even the Telangana high court sought to know the state government’s further plan to curb the COVID-19 surge in the state.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the state registered 7646 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall infection count to over 4.35 lakh. The death toll rose to 2,261 with 53 more fatalities, the health bulletin said on Friday.

Among the total number of new cases reported, the Greater Hyderabad area accounted for the most number of cases with 1441, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (631) and Ranga Reddy (484). The state has 77,727 active cases. The case fatality rate in the state is also 0.51 percent, as against the 1.1 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana is pegged at 81.63 percent, while the country’s is 82 percent.