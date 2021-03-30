Night curfew will not affect me, I will roam on beaches: Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Queen of controversies and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant, who entertained the viewers with her stint inside the house, is currently enjoying her vacation in Goa. A video which surfacing online shows the actress responding to night curfew in imposed in Mumbai.

In the viral clip which was first shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant said that the night curfew will not effect her as she will be holidaying in Goa till April 3rd.

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government imposed night curfew across the state from last Sunday. The chief minister’s office informed Saturday evening that public places like beaches and gardens will remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am.

Rakhi Sawant’s response to night curfew

Rakhi Sawant was coming out of a clinic in Mumbai when the paps spotted her and asked her a few questions. When told a curfew has been imposed, starting 8pm, Rakhi yelled in shock, “Haa! Curfew?”

A shutterbug can be saying that the curfew would be imposed from Sunday night, and then said that he was worried how would she return from Goa. Rakhi said, “I won’t be coming to the gym, I am going to Goa. And, I will be back on 3rd April. I will roam around on the beaches of Goa and enjoy myself.”

After being told that the curfew is only in Mumbai, she added, “Mumbai hai na? Mai to aish karungi Goa me jaa ke (It is only Mumbai right? I will enjoy myself in Goa). I will roam around and run on Goa beaches.”

Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video on her social media handle, where she can be seen singing at a club. Wearing a black handkerchief top and shorts, Rakhi takes a stage where live singing session was going on. She starts singing her hit song ‘Pardesiya’ and the crowd at the club cheer for her. Rakhi posted the video with the caption: Full fun in Goa I am enjoying thank you God.

Check out the video below: