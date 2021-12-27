Night temperatures to dip further in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day yellow alert for parts of the state, with night temperatures likely to plummet to 11 degrees, on December 29 and 30, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall.

The two-day yellow alert has been issued for districts including Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, and Medak.

Although the skies will remain clear, in Hyderabad, fog or mist is very likely to prevail during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be southerlies, with temperatures ranging between 17-31 degrees Celcius. Moderate rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and its neighborhood.

According to the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperatures at night are likely to dip by two-four degrees after Wednesday, in the areas of Yousufguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Falaknuma, and Amberpet.

The minimum temperature in the outskirts of the city including Serilingampally, Hayathnagar, Kapra, and Rajendranagar, will range from 11 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Although the night temperatures are soaring in various districts of Telangana, a cold-wave-like condition is still prevalent in the northern districts. On Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sangareddy.