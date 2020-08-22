Nil import of Made-in-China Ganpati idols this year: CAIT

New Delhi, Aug 22 : The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday said that the import of ‘Made-in-China’ Ganesh idols has been nil this year.

Speaking on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said: “Every year about 30 crore idols of Lord Ganesh are purchased across country.”

“As per an estimate China used to make export of Ganesh idols to the extent of about Rs 500 crore every year and adhering to the boycott Chinese call, no import of Ganesh idol was done this year.”

Earlier, CAIT had given a call to boycott Chinese goods across sectors to encourage Indian industries.

According to Khandelwal, smaller idols are being preferred this year.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday.

“This year instead of flocking to temples, people preferred to temporarily install idol of Lord Ganesh in their homes and offer prayers,” he said.

