NIMS lack adequate facilities for patients, attenders

Hyderabad: It has been observed that one of Hyderabad’s notable medical institution, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) lacks adequate facilities for the patients and attenders visiting it for treatment.

As NIMS is a super specialty hospital providing clinical services in several medical streams, doctors from various districts as well as in the city ask the patients to go to the hospital for expert consultation.

In order to consult the doctor in the morning hours, patients and their attenders belonging to the districts leave their homes at night. However, at the hospital, they face accommodation issues as there is a lack of shelters.

Later, the registration process takes a long time due to long queues. It has come to the notice that many of the patients’ attenders at the Emergency ward, Out-Patient ward, Super Speciality ward, and Millennium ward have complained that no proper facilities are being provided by the hospital management.