NIMS lack adequate facilities for patients, attenders

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 25th October 2021 11:46 pm IST
NIMS gets new machine for COVID-19 tests

Hyderabad: It has been observed that one of Hyderabad’s notable medical institution, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) lacks adequate facilities for the patients and attenders visiting it for treatment.

As NIMS is a super specialty hospital providing clinical services in several medical streams, doctors from various districts as well as in the city ask the patients to go to the hospital for expert consultation.

In order to consult the doctor in the morning hours, patients and their attenders belonging to the districts leave their homes at night. However, at the hospital, they face accommodation issues as there is a lack of shelters.

MS Education Academy

Later, the registration process takes a long time due to long queues. It has come to the notice that many of the patients’ attenders at the Emergency ward, Out-Patient ward, Super Speciality ward, and Millennium ward have complained that no proper facilities are being provided by the hospital management.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button