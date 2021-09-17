NIRF ranks IPE among top 100 management institutions in India

Hyderabad: City-based Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) has been ranked among the top 100 management institutions in India in the recently released prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Government of India.

IPE is now one of the only three management institutes from Telangana to have made it to the list.

This is also an achievement for Telangana state because previously there were only two management institutes in the top 100, but including IPE now there are three management institutes.

Prof. Nathan Subramanian, Director, IPE, attributed this achievement to all the stakeholders including faculty, staff, students and alumni, who, he said, made IPE a centre of excellence in higher education through their efforts.

Apart from the NIRF rankings, several other ranking bodies have also placed IPE among the top management institutions in India. As per Times B-School Survey 2021, IPE ranked 19 nationally among all business schools.

IPE is also one among only 29 research institutes recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for research by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

“Ranking defines the standards of an educational institution in the field of quality teaching, industry exposure, research and development that is offered to its students. It helps the student in taking the crucial decision of choosing the best institution for management education,” said Prof. S.S. Murthy, Dean, IPE.