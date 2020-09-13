Nishank extolls ‘Vedas’ for non-violence, world peace

New Delhi, Sep 13 : Experts from America, Japan, Nepal, Paraguay, Holland, France, Germany and India presented their views at a webinar organised on the topic ‘Vedas and World Peace’.

They included former Prime Minister of Japan Yukio Hatoyama, former Trinidad and Tobago President Justice Anthony Carmona, Nepal Minister of Education Giriraj Mani Pokharel, President of the Education Committee of Parliament in Ecuador Jimmy Candle and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was the Chief Guest along with many eminent personalities.

It was for the first time that five lakh people including people from more than 50 countries and vice-chancellors and research students of universities abroad joined the webinar.

Pokhriyal said that “our Vedas-based Indian culture inspires us to move forward by adopting human values like unity, harmony, cooperation, brotherhood, non-violence, humility and equality. In the difficult crisis of Covid-19 we have a big challenge to maintain the confidence and morale of all. We can define the concept of a happy, calm and prosperous world on the basis of world brotherhood, humanity, harmony and honourable values only on the basis of Vedic values.”

Experts from all the countries described this programme as an important step for the whole world as a positive message and also proposed to organise more such events from time to time.

Nishank said “In the unprecedented crisis of global disaste, India has sent a message to the entire world community that India is a responsible and important global power that can play a significant global role in combating common threats. This reflects our tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.