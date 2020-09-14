Nitto extends ATP Finals title sponsorship till 2025

Zurich, Sep 14 : The ATP and Nitto Denko Corporation (Nitto) have announced a five-year extension of their partnership until 2025. The extension will see Nitto continue as title partner of the season-ending ATP Finals, in partnership with the Italian Tennis Federation (FIT), as the event moves to its new home in Turin in 2021, following 12 editions of the tournament hosted at The O2 in London.

“We are very proud to extend our partnership with Nitto for five more years,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman. “Nitto are global industry leaders and have fully embraced their sponsorship of our season-ending event since our partnership began three years ago.”

“Together with the FIT, we look to build upon that relationship and the record growth the event has achieved during its time in London.”

Hideo Takasaki, Nitto President, CEO & COO, said: “We are delighted and excited to be extending our partnership with the ATP and our long-term commitment to the Nitto ATP Finals.”

In addition to extending their title partnership of the ATP Finals, which began in 2017, Nitto will also become a year-round Gold Partner and the official Athletic Tape of the ATP Tour.

“As a Gold Partner of the ATP Tour and its Official Athletic Tape Sponsor, we look forward to supporting tennis players participating on Tour, throughout the season,” Takasaki said.

The ATP Finals is the largest indoor tennis tournament in the world, featuring the ATP’s top eight singles players and doubles teams competing over eight days for over $ 9 million in prize money.

Source: IANS

