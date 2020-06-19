Nizam Group Chairman, Mohammed Jafar passes away

Hyderabad: Chairman of Umm-ul-Qura Education Society, Nizam Group of Educational Institutions, Mohammed Jafar son of Late Laal Mohammed passed away.

He was 75-years-old. He is survived by wife, 2 daughters and four sons.

His Funeral prayer will be offered after Namaz-e-Juma at Masjid-e-Qadriya, Ahmed Nagar, First Lancer.

He was also associated with Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society.

Chairman Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, Khan Mohammed Lateef Khan expressed grief over his death.

Mohammed Jafar’s secretary, Zafar Javeed said his death made a deep hole in the education society of Muslim which cannot be fulfilled.

Many renowned personalities including Dr Mir Akbar Ali Khan, Syed Khursheed Ahmed, Qayyum Khan, Mohammed Khaleel, S.A.Wahab, Mohammed Aqeel and Fayeq Ahmed paid tribute to his services.

For more details contact: 9849059683

Source: Siasat News