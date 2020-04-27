NMDC donates 50 lakh to Hyderabad City Police

Hyderabad: NMDC single largest producer of iron Ore Company in India has today contributed ₹50 lakhs to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Hyderabad City to enable Police Authorities to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other allied material for prevention & containment duties relating to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic emergency.

NMDC as part of its CSR philosophy has provided a financial assistance of ₹50 Lakh to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

The cheque has been handed over by Mr Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel), NMDC to Mr Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City. Mr S.P. Himanshu, GM (Personnel), NMDC and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Sumit Deb, Director Personnel, NMDC said that “NMDC is wholeheartedly grateful to all the Corona warriors for their efforts during this pandemic and we hope this contribution would help Hyderabad Police to combat Covid 19”.

Earlier, NMDC contributed Rs 155 crore and its employees contributed one day’s salary (totalling ₹ 1.25 Crores) to PM Cares Fund for COVID-19 fight. NMDC’s Donimalai Mines in Karnataka by providing financial assistance of ₹60 Lakh to Ballari District Administration. This amount is spent on procuring beds & oxygen line ext. to COVID-19 designated District Hospital.

NMDC is promoting social distancing among employees at the headquarters, plants, and offices. NMDC distributing food grains to helpless and needy villagers under Annadanam initiative of GoI in Bailadila Mines and Steel Plant at Nagarnar (Chhattisgarh), Donimalai mines and plant (Karnataka) and Diamond Mining Project (Panna in Madhya Pradesh). Around 50,000 Nos. of relief packages consisting of food grains and other necessary items.

