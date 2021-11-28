No accountability in J&K administration: Omar

Jammu: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah claimed on Sunday that there is no accountability in the Jammu and Kashmir administration, which was reflected when senior civil officers were made to wait for hours outside a police station in Rajouri district.

The Rajouri deputy commissioner, along with two additional district magistrates, had to wait outside the Rajouri police station for a long time on Saturday evening after policemen reportedly locked the main door from inside and opened it only when the additional superintendent of police reached there.

“There is no accountability in the administration, where the powerful gets everything. Nobody is ready to listen to the public and they are also busy fighting each other. The officers are behaving like kings without the crown,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said addressing a public rally in Doda district.

He referred to the Rajouri incident and said senior civil officers, including the deputy commissioner, were forced to wait for over two hours outside the police station on the pretext that they had not given prior information of their visit, reflecting the tussle within the system.

“This has happened to the deputy commissioner and one can easily guess the fate of ordinary people like you and me,” the NC leader said.

The situation has turned worse post the August 2019 developments and anyone speaking the truth is booked under stringent laws, he said and referred to a 50-year-old political activist from Ganderbal, who was booked under the Public Safety Act for allegedly saying that he had no expectations from officers who are from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

In a clarification issued on the Rajouri incident, police said the deputy commissioner intended to visit the police station to review the functioning of the anti-human trafficking unit and to enquire about the welfare of policemen.

“However, on reaching the police station, the gate was found closed from inside. Since the district SSP was on leave and the DIG was out of station, he called up Additional SP Vivek Shekhar (In-Charge SSP, Rajouri) and brought the matter to his notice. Since the Additional SP was in the field, it took around 20-25 minutes to reach and the DC had to wait till his arrival,” the police said.

Thereafter, the officers visited the police station. “The Deputy Commissioner was also accompanied by two Additional District Magistrates. The DC instructed the ADMs and the Additional SP to make rounds of the premises and take best possible measures for the welfare of the jawans and further asked for carrying out some repairs in the police station,” the police said.

They said the DC lauded the role of the police in counter-terror operations and the continuous efforts to track militants that have recently infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lauded the role of the Additional SP, Headquarters for his “people-friendly” approach and professionalism, the police said.