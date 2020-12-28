No actor approached yet to play King Suheldev, clarify makers

Mumbai, Dec 28 : The makers of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India, based on the Amish Tripathi book of the same name, on Monday clarified that no actor has been approached to play the title role in the film yet.

The film has Amish as the official creative producer, and will be directed by Senthil Kumar. According to some reports, actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have turned down the title role of King Suheldev.

Now, the film’s producers — Wakaoo Films, Casa Media and Immortal Studios — have issued a joint statement.

“‘Suheldev’ is a mammoth project, and also a huge responsibility on us, as we are telling the story of one of India’s greatest unsung heroes. Right now, the book is being adapted into a film screenplay. Once the script is locked, we will begin the process of casting etc. It would be premature for us to approach an actor before that,” read the statement.

“No actor has been approached by us yet for playing the role of King Suheldev. ‘Suheldev’ is a film that should be celebrated by every Indian. Once the script and the actors are locked, we’ll officially make a grand announcement,” the statement added.

The film is an epic story of King Suheldev, who wanted to unite Indians against the oppressive Turkic hordes.

