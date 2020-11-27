No basic amenities provided, Moghalpura residents say

Hyderabad: The Old City’s Moghalpura division which comes under Charminar constituency says that in the past five years not a single development took place. The residents also allege that none of our problems was solved by our leader.

The major issued faced by the residents of this division include bad roads, contaminated water supply, severe sewage overflow, lack of UPHCs, parks, community halls, and, most importantly, the entire division has poor sanitation.

As quoted by The Hans India, “The Moghalpura is one of the oldest divisions, which has Government Bela Hospital in Hari Bowli, 2 Ayurvedic Hospitals located in Sultan Shahi and Moghalpura but these facilities are running without proper amenities,” said K Venkatesh, a social activist.

The residents say that they are crying even for the basic amenities. The educational institute which is currently closed amid the pandemic are said to be neglected by the government, Mohammed Sohail said, “No one is bothered about the educational institutions, they are in the worst condition.”

For several terms, MIM candidates have been winning in GHMC elections and the incumbent was Amtul Aleem who won with 8,810 votes over nearest contender was P Veeramani from TRS party who polled 2,647 votes. The seat is reserved for the women category.

With 40,548 voters and around some 58,000 population, the place is a mixed population of both Muslims and Hindus. The places include Moghalpura, Victoria hotel lane, Bela, Hari Bowli, Sultan Shahi, part of Shalibanda and part of Talabkatta area.