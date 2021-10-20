No camera charges at NTR gardens, Sanjeevaiah and Lumbini parks

Hyderabad: People visiting Lumbini park, NTR gardens, and Sanjeevaiah park no longer have to pay Rs 1000 for carrying a camera with them. This move comes as a refreshing change for photography enthusiasts who before Wednesday were liable to pay the camera fees.

On October 20, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) took the decision to waive off-camera charges of Rs 1,000 in the above-mentioned parks. The revision of the fee comes into being with immediate effect.

Telangana special chief secretary for urban development Arvind Kumar tweeted “Based on public representations, the camera charges of Rs 1000 by HMDA and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is henceforth waived off for anyone carrying cameras in Lumbini Park, NTR gardens & Sanjeevaiah park with immediate effect. No need to pay any charges for your camera please”.