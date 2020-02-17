No casualties in rocket strike on Baghdad military base

A+ A-

Baghdad [Iraq]: The rocket attack on a military base in Baghdad hosting troops of the international coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) has resulted in no casualties, spokesperson for the US-led coalition against the Islamic State, Colonel Myles Caggins said on Sunday.

“The Coalition confirms small rockets impacted the Iraqi base hosting @CJTFOIR troops in the International Zone, February 16 at 3:24 am (Iraq Time). No casualties. Investigation ongoing,” Caggins said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the US-led coalition’s base in Baghdad had been targeted by rockets. According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, explosions were heard near the US embassy in the “green zone” in the Iraqi capital.