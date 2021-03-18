No change in eligibility for TS EAMCET engineering admission

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) in a statement said that there will be no change for EAMCET engineering admission eligibility criteria this year.

All those students who have passed second-year Inter or who have written exam or who have passed any exam equivalent to intermediate are eligible for TS EAMCET engineering admission.

According to the statement, all candidates who have passed or have written inter second-year exam with Maths, physics or Chemistry are eligible to participate in TSEAMCET engineering admission.

TSCHE has issued a clarification regarding the announcement of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) that admission could be obtained in Engineering without Maths and Physics which lead to confusion among the students.

Earlier, the AICTE in its press release had said that Maths and Physics in inter will not be necessary to take admission in Engineering.

The EAMCET has been announced in the state while the second year Inter is about to end. Therefore, the officials after a deep contemplation and consulting educationists decided not to change the TSEAMCET engineering admission eligibility criteria for the current year.

The AICTE decision will be reviewed next year to take any decision regarding admission in engineering.