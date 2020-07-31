No controversy on guest list for Ayodhya ‘bhumi pujan’: Congress

New Delhi, July 31 : The Congress has welcomed the construction of the Ram temple and said that there should be no controversy on the guest list for the ‘bhumi pujan’ and the trust has the right to invite whoever they want to.

Responding to a question, party spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said that “The Indian National Congress welcomes the Supreme Court decision which has paved way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

“The right to invite people for the foundation laying ceremony depends on the trust,” he added

With only five days left for the ‘Bhumi pujan’ of the Ram temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has decided to invite more Ayodhya saints for the event.

The trust had initially decided to invite only 200 people for the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the proposal to put up an exhibition at Ram Janmabhoomi detailing the life journey of Lord Ram has been shelved and that space will be used to make seating arrangements for around 600 more saints.

Chairs will be placed at the venue in compliance with social distancing norms.

Various akharas and mutts of Ayodhya had expressed their resentment over the issue to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of the trust.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said: “Bhumi pujan for Ram temple is a historic moment. Saints have requested to attend the ceremony. There is a possibility that more saints will be allowed to attend the ceremony.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.