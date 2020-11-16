No debate with AAP leader, let Delhi Power Minister come: Cabral

Panaji, Nov 16 : Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday refused to accept AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s challenge for a debate over whether Delhi or Goa had a better power tariff model, saying that he had otherwise no problem in debating with people who “understand” the electricity problems.

“I have learnt that he (Chadha) is challenging (me) for a debate. I have no issues about debating with like-minded people who understand power-related problems,” Cabral told a press conference at the state Secretariat.

“A person who is an MLA and vice chairperson of Jal Board, who is not connected with power sector at all; I don’t seek to debate with him. I can only say that if the Power Minister of Delhi is here, he can come and debate with me,” Cabral said.

Cabral, however, told reporters on Monday that Chadha is welcome to meet him in his office at the Secretariat to discuss the issue.

“However, if there is a contention that he is coming tomorrow, he is welcome to my office to discuss any time. I will be available till 8-9 pm in the office. He can come and talk in my office at the Secretariat and ask me for whatever advice he wants which I can give on behalf of the government of Goa,” Cabral said.

“Mr Cabral, I am reaching Goa tomorrow by 2 pm on your invitation to have a public debate with you on Delhi electricity model vs Goa electricity model. I haven’t yet heard from you about the place and time of the debate as to where I should come,” Chadha tweeted on Monday.

He later claimed that the BJP high command was not permitting Cabral to engage in a public debate.

Cabral last week told a press conference that Goa’s power tariff was cheaper compared with Delhi and had said that he was willing to debate the matter, after which Aam Aadmi Party leader Chadha had asked Cabral for a public debate.

Cabral maintains that the Delhi government was “fleecing its residents through a convoluted power tariff”, while the Goa government offered one of the cheapest power rates to domestic consumers in the country.

Source: IANS

