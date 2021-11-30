No decision on nationwide NRC yet, govt informs Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The government has not taken any decision yet to prepare a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was notified on December 12, 2019 and had come into force on January 10, 2020 and the people covered under the CAA may apply for citizenship after the rules are notified.

Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level, he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said as far as Assam is concerned, on the directions of the Supreme Court, the hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions and online family-wise list of exclusions in NRC have been published on August 31, 2019.

10,645 applied for Indian citizenship in 5 years, 4,177 granted: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 4,177 people were granted Indian citizenship during the last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as many as 10,645 people have applied for Indian citizenship in the last five years including 227 from the US, 7,782 from Pakistan, 795 from Afghanistan and 184 from Bangladesh.

In a written response to a question, Rai said 1,106 applicants were given Indian citizenship in 2016, 817 in 2017, 628 in 2018, 987 in 2019 and 639 in 2020.

Over six lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in last five years: Govt

New Delhi: Over six lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the last five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

In a written reply to a question, he said 1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,287 till September 30, 2021.