No delay in investigations into Beirut’s explosions: Lebanese Prez

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 8:45 am IST
No delay in investigations into Beirut's explosions: Lebanese Prez

Beirut, Aug 16 : Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that there is no delay in investigations into the explosions that rocked Beirut on August 4, the National News Agency reported.

“We need time to find out the truth because there exist many assumptions and possibilities; we should be very accurate in considering each assumption,” Aoun said, adding that he understands people’s anger and he shares with them the same feelings.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on August 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding 6,000.

READ:  ALERT: Structural reforms gets new dimension with transparent taxation platform: PM

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 in warehouse No. 12 at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close