No discussion over Goa Cong chief resignation: Kamat

Panaji, Jan 4 : No discussion has been held with the Congress high command, over the issue of the resignation of state Congress president Girish Chodankar after the party’s recent debacle in the Zilla Panchayat polls, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, after his recent visit to Delhi along with Chodankar, Kamat said he was not “in any race” for the top slot in the party’s state organisational apparatus.

“I along with the state president were called to Delhi for a review of the actual situation in the state. We discussed issues related to the membership, booth committee organisation and an analysis of the ZP results. We had a detailed discussion about these aspects,” Kamat said.

When he was asked whether the matter related to the recent resignation of Girish Chodankar in view of the drubbing the party received in the polls was discussed, Kamat said: “There was no discussion on the issue of state Congress president (resignation) during my visit to Delhi, therefore I cannot say anything about it”.

“I am not in any race, irrespective of what anyone says,” Kamat said, when asked if he had put up his candidature for the top post.

Chodankar had submitted his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on December 17, days after the party managed to win only four out of the 39 ZP seats in the December 12 elections. The BJP won 33 seats.

Party leaders, neither in Goa nor in the national capital have, however, confirmed whether the resignation has been accepted by the High Command. As a result of this, Chodankar continues to hold the top post of the party in the state.

