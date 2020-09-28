No dispute with MGM Healthcare over SPB’s treatment bill: Son

Chennai, Sep 28 : Film producer S.P. Charan, the son of legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who was popularly known as SPB, on Monday requested people to stop spreading rumours as the family is in grief after the singer’s death.

Charan also put an end to the latest rumours on the issue of settling private hospital MGM Healthcare’s bills for the treatment rendered to SPB, who passed away on Friday following cardiac arrest after remaining on life support measures since August 14 for severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

“We made payments to the hospital regularly. Some part of the hospital bill was met by the insurance company. On the final day, when asked about the pending dues, the hospital officials, citing their Chairman, said that no amount was due,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to MGM Healthcare for the care they had given to his father, Charan said it was a rumour that the hospital had insisted on settling the dues and hence, SPB’s demise was made public a day after he passed away.

He categorically said there was no difference of opinion between his family and the hospital over the bills.

According to Charan, there was some information that the state government was ready to extend help in connection with SPB’s treatment, and in order to know what kind of help it would be, he had spoken to the state Health Secretary.

He said he came to know that the government too had spoken to the hospital, but he does not know when a decision on the bill was taken.

According to Charan, he would build a memorial for his father within his means.

Charan also said the family was forced to take SPB’s body to the farmhouse in the evening after his death as the media started climbing on the neighbour’s compound wall, resulting in some damages.

The police had requested the family to shift the body to the farmhouse as a safety measure, he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.