New Delhi: Claiming that the violence which unfolded in Delhi was a well planned move, Former vice-president of India Hamid Ansari said: ”Riots continued to grow and government maintained the silence and did not take any action.”

Speaking to ABP news Hamid Ansari said that the violence could have been stopped and there is no doubt in the fact that it was an organised violence.

Ex-Vice President asserted that maintenance of law and order in any state is the responsibility of that state.