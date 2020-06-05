No earthquake in Karnataka; monitoring team clarifies

Karnataka: The earthquake that hit Karnataka’s Hampi turned out to be a false alarm by the software which is meant to analyse quakes with its parameters, clarified Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre in Bengaluru.

The National Center for Seismology early on Friday said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka’s Hampi at 06:55am.

“No earthquake event was recorded in the KSNDMC Earthquake Monitoring Stations network. The nearest such observation is taken from Tungabhadra dam Seismic observatory, Hospet, Hospet taluk,” said Jagadeesh, Scientific Officer, KSNDMC, Bengaluru.

“Some times, when the software meant to analyse the earthquakes with their parameters encounter spikes, it analyses them and gives an invalid report. This is one such report which is on rounds,” he added.

“It’s not an incident, which means that there was no earthquake. It was a false alarm by the software,” Jagadeesh said.

“Days ago, two earthquakes hit Rohtak in Haryana in the span of an hour on Friday, tremors of which were felt in the national capital,” said the National Centre for Seismology. Rohtak is nearly 60 km from Delhi.

