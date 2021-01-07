No farmers’ tractor march on KMP e-way

Gurugram, Jan 7 : Amid tight security, farmers from various protest sites in Delhi-NCR who were scheduled to hold a tractor march against the three agriculture laws on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on Thursday, later shifted their march towards the Tikri border.

The call for the tractor march on the KMP expressway was given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — the umbrella body of farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi’s borders.

Earlier, they had confirmed the rally from Dhansa to Manesar, but later decided to culminate the rally at the Tikri border instead of Manesar.

“Earlier we had a plan to hold the tractor protest from Dhansa to Manesar, but later changed the route between Dhansa and Tikri”, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Virender Dagar.

In view of the tractor rally, the Gurugram and Delhi police had beefed up security in the border areas.

However, local leaders here on Thursday held a tractor march in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. They blocked all the service lanes near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway for 20 minutes which disrupted the traffic movement at Jail Road, Sohna Road and Civil Lines.

The Delhi-Gurugram border also witnessed a traffic snarl due to the police checking in the wake of the farmers’ protest.

“We have deployed a number of police personnel along with additional force to ease the traffic movement in Gurugram. Besides, we will not stop any farmer from holding the tractor march on KMP e-way but nobody will be allowed to violate law and order across the district,” said Preet Pal Sanwan, ACP (Crime).

The Gurugram police have deployed a huge force including, RAF, CISF and anti-riot squads at Panchgaon Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, NSG campus, Delhi-Gurugram border, Farrukhnagar, entry-exit points on KMP e-way and the Gurugram-Jhajjar border.

