No gala celebrations in Rajasthan on New Year’s Eve

Jaipur, Dec 22 : With Rajasthan crossing the 3 lakh mark of cumulative Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government has decided to make New Year celebrations subdued, with a ban on gatherings or fireworks in view of the situation.

In a message on his Facebook page, Gehlot advised that like Diwali, people of the state should have the New Year celebrations with their family members by staying inside their houses, to save themselves from Covid-19 infection.

“It is necessary to protect oneself, one’s family and the lives of common people,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister also said that the Supreme Court has recently issued guidelines asking states to take tough measures like checking crowds at markets and public places, and not allowing religious-social events as much as possible. “Rajasthan will be the state that will ensure compliance of these instructions,” he said.

Gehlot announced that in view of all these, this will be a complete ban on gatherings, mass events and fireworks etc. throughout the state for the coming few weeks.

“Night curfew will continue and police patrolling and action will be more stringent on roads and other public places. For the purpose of awareness of prevention of infection among the people, our officials have been directed to extend the period of ‘Jan Andolan against Covid-19’ till January 31. Free mask distribution will continue during this time,” he added.

As on Tuesday, the state’s tally stood at 3,00,716 with 807 new cases — the lowest figure in the last few days — while the cumulative death toll was 2,634.

